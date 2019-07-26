NH motorcyclist dies after drifting off I-93, crashing in median

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died Thursday when he drifted 30 feet off Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and crashed in the median, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway in New Hampton around 12:40 p.m. found a 2011 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle in the median and the operator dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say it appears Roland Leclerc, 66, of Lancaster, suffered a medical event, which caused him to lose control and drive off the roadway.

The highway was shut down for nearly three hours after the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

