NH motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-93, crashing into guardrail

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist died Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and crashed into a guardrail, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway in Pelham around 5 p.m. found a heavily damaged 2002 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI motorcycle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Michael Carrier, age 56, of New Hampshire was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this accident is asked to contact Trooper Taylor of the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks at; Bryan.Taylor@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

