FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire woman in a pickup truck led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a head-on collision that sent five people to the hospital, police said.

The truck was stolen in Barrington, New Hampshire, and state police gave pursuit late Monday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough.

Troopers broke off the pursuit in an area of congestion and road construction, but another trooper picked up the chase in Falmouth where the truck collided with an SUV, officials said.

Three people in the SUV, along with the woman and her passenger, were taken to the hospital. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The driver was charged with eluding police, operating without a license, reckless conduct, driving to endanger and receiving stolen property, according to Maine State Police. It was unclear if she had an attorney.

