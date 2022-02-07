AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A high school music teacher in New Hampshire has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with a former student.

The New Hampshire Department of Education has launched an investigation into Carl Benevides, a music teacher at Souhegan High School in Amherst, according to Superintendent of Schools Adam Steel.

The alleged misconduct does not involve any current students, officials noted.

Steel added that the district “recognizes the severity of these allegations and does not tolerate nor condone inappropriate behavior towards students.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

