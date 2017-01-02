NH neighborhood evacuated after car crashes into home, tears off gas meter

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities evacuated several homes in a Nashua, New Hampshire, neighborhood after an SUV crashed into a house and tore away a gas meter, sending gas flowing from a severed pipe.

The SUV heavily damaged one house and came to rest against another one at about 2:35 a.m. Monday.

Two occupants in the first house who were sleeping at the time were awakened by the loud crash, but weren’t hurt. The driver also wasn’t injured.

Gas was quickly shut off to the building, preventing a dangerous buildup of gas in the home and surrounding buildings.

Police are investigating the crash.

