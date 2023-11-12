(WHDH) — A New Hampshire-based nonprofit is continuing its mission to provide food, supplies, and other relief to orphanages and safe houses in war-torn Ukraine.

Common Man for Ukraine is in Kyiv making their seventh humanitarian aid trip to support children impacted by the conflict with Russia.

“We all have to make use of the one life we have to live, ” said Common Man for Ukraine co-founder Susan Mathison. “Yes it’s risky to be here in Kyiv… you know there’s active bombings and air sirens and air alerts but we know these children need us and we’re committed as long as they need us.”

