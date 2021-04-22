NH nurse accused of breaking patient’s finger, obstructing medical treatment

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire nurse has agreed not to practice after authorities say she broke a patient’s finger and obstructed medical treatment.

Nancy A. Waller, 65, of New Boston, was arrested earlier this month on charges including abuse of a facility patient, second-degree assault, and simple assault, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young announced Thursday.

Waller entered into a preliminary agreement not to practice with the New Hampshire Board of Nursing, which took effect on Monday, according to Young.

Young noted that Waller has been licensed to practice as a registered nurse since 1987.

There were no additional details immediately available.

It’s not clear when Waller will be called to court.

