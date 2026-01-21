BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire nursing assistant faces additional charges after being arrested last month, accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old patient at the hospital he worked at.

Alexander Colbath, 25, now faces 12 counts of manufacturing sexual abuse images and 12 counts of child sex abuse images.

Police say the charges stem from evidence found on Colbath’s phone.

Colbath was accused of assaulting an 8-year-old patient who he was examining at the hospital in December 2025.

Officials say the victim, an 8-year-old girl, was at the hospital with her mother following a recent surgical procedure. When her mother briefly left the room, that’s when the girl told police Colbath inappropriately touched her.

