NH nursing assistant accused of stealing more than $5,000 from elderly couple

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A licensed nursing assistant accused of stealing more than $5,000 from an elderly couple she was caring for is facing criminal charges, police said.

Hollis, New Hampshire police officers were contacted by an elderly couple on Aug. 4 who reported that more than $5,000 had been stolen from their bank account. An investigation determined that between May and the end of July someone had fraudulently used to couple’s debit card to take money out of ATM machines in Nashua and Amherst, police said.

The suspect was later identified as one of the couple’s licensed nursing assistants, Jessica Vazquez, 28, of Nashua, New Hampshire.

During questioning, police say Vazquez returned to the couple’s home on Aug. 8 and pleaded with them not to pursue criminal charges.

Vazquez is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court South on a witness tampering charge.

The theft charges have been referred to other police departments.

