MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police officer who has locked himself out of his cruiser many times scrambled into action on Wednesday when he noticed a child left alone in a locked car that was not running.

Officer Chad Tennis, of the Manchester Police Department, used a lockout kit to to get the child out of the car in less than a minute, officials said in a tweet.

“He attributes his skills to the countless times he’s had to do this when locking himself out of his cruiser,” the department wrote.

Tennis noted that the car was parked in the shade and that temperatures were in the low 70s.

