NH officer on leave after posting on TikTok in uniform

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bedford police officer is on leave while the department investigates a post they made on social media apparently while on duty.

“The Bedford Police Department does not allow its officers to use social media while on duty, in uniform and using department equipment and vehicles to make divisive or political statements,” Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement released on Monday night.

An internal investigation into the incident has been opened.

Bryfonski said that if any other officers were involved in any inappropriate videos or postings, additional measures will be taken consistent with the department’s policies and procedures.

