MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Elijah “Eli” Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire was last seen about six months ago, according to a joint release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan.

Investigators say they want to speak with the boy’s mother, 35-year-old Danielle Denise Dauphinais who may be traveling in a red/maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra with New Hampshire license plate JOJOD78 with 30-year-old Joseph Stapf.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Stapf is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Elijah was not reported missing to the authorities until Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

