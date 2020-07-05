NH officials ID man stabbed to death in Manchester

Police are investigating multiple stabbings that left one person dead in Manchester, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Beech and Lowell streets shortly before 2 a.m. found a man suffering stab wounds, according to the Attorney General’s office. The man, Siidi Dhurow, 22, of Manchester, was taken to the hospital where he died of injuries.

The medical examiner’s office determined Dhurow died of a stab wound to the chest and ruled the death a homicde, the AG’s office said.

A second person was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to his neck after being injured in the same area of Beech and Lowell Streets, but police have not determined if that injury was related to the homicide.

The stabbings are under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)