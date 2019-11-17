Officials identify father, 4-month-old daughter who are focus of NH suspicious death investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a father and his infant daughter who are the focus of a suspicious death investigation in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, but say there is no threat to the public stemming from the deaths.

Officers responding to a Bridge Street apartment in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, found Miles Deuse, 39, and his daughter Makenzi Deuse, dead in the building, police said.

All identified parties have been identified and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Officials said more information would be released following autopsies, which are scheduled for Monday.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper at 603-628-8477.

