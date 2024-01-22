CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire are investigating after an apparent “artificially generated” robocall using a voice that sounds like President Joe Biden urged voters not to vote in the state’s upcoming presidential primary election, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced.

The AG’s office in a statement on Monday said the call went out to voters on Sunday, saying “your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

“Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications,” the AG’s office said.

Officials said the message appeared to have been “spoofed” to seem like it came from the treasurer of a political committee currently supporting write-in efforts for Biden.

The AG’s office said it received complaints regarding the message.

Though 21 names will appear on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot, Biden’s will not due to a dispute between New Hampshire’s state government and the Democratic National Committee, which replaced New Hampshire with South Carolina as the first state to vote in its 2024 primary schedule.

Voters will still have the option to write in Biden’s name.

Just one day before Tuesday’s primary, the New Hampshire AG’s office on Monday said recent robocalls “appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters.”

“New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely,” officials said.

“Voting in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November General Election,” the AG’s office continued.

The AG’s office said its Election Law Unit is handling the investigation into the robocall.

With the investigation underway, officials asked anyone who received a message to reach out to the Election Law Unit by email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov with the date and time they received the call or message, the origin of the call or message, the content of the call or message and “any other relevant information.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)