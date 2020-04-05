NH officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manchester, the Attorney General’s Office said Sunday evening.

The shooting took place on Lake Shore Road at 6 p.m., and no officers were injured, the Attorney General’s Office said. No other information was immediately available.

The Attorney General’s Office is also investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Concord, New Hampshire earlier Sunday. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)