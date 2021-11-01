JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts hiker is safe after getting lost on a trail and spending the night outside while hiking on Mount Isolation in Jackson, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said.

The 31-year-old hiker from Boston had been hiking Saturday with friends on the Rocky Branch Trail when he stopped short of the summit while his friends continued.

He left items to indicate he was descending, but when his companions reached their vehicle he was not there. The hikers then called for help on Saturday night.

Conservation officers searched for the hiker through the night. The search was complicated by heavy rain and high, fast moving streams.

Searchers later learned the hiker had missed a turn and he spent the night near a rocky area off the trail. He walked out on his own on Sunday and hitchhiked to town where he called his companions.

