NH officials: Minimum security inmate escapes from transitional housing facility

(WHDH) — New Hampshire officials say a minimum security inmate was placed on “escape status” after failing to return to a traditional housing unit.

Officials say John Eldridge, 55, did not return to a North End Transitional Housing Unit on Tuesday.

Eldridge is a white male who is 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a three-quarter sleeve tattoo on his left arm that includes an hourglass, dice, and a serpent.

He is serving a sentence for criminal threatening and was previously convicted of kidnapping and escape. He also walked away from supervision at New Hampshire Hospital in 2011.

Eldgridge was scheduled to be released on June 5 of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or the New Hampshire State Prison at 603-271-1801.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)