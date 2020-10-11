NH officials: Patrons may have been exposed to virus at Portsmouth restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire health officials are investigating whether a person who tested positive for coronavirus may have exposed others to the disease while at a restaurant in Portsmouth, officials said.

The state’s department of health and human services said patrons seated at Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café’s bar on Congress Street may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in late September and early October.

Anyone who sat at the bar on Sept. 30 – Oct. 4 between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. should have been contacted about the potential exposure, health officials said.

If you were at the bar during that time frame you are asked to contact the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services at 603-271-4496 for further guidance.

