FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A search is underway for a missing hiker in New Hampshire who has not been seen since Sunday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with plans to hike the Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume route.

However, the Division said at 7:22 p.m. on social media that Sotelo had not returned as temperatures continued to drop, reaching levels below freezing overnight.

Three search and rescue teams were dispatched Sunday evening as officials asked for the public’s assistance. State police are seeking info from anyone who may have encountered Sotelo and ask that they contact New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170.

The 20-year-old was described as being 5’3″, 115 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes. Officials believe she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

