NH officials still investigating death of 7-day-old infant

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - State officials said the untimely death of a 7-day-old infant in Claremont, New Hampshire Sunday remains under investigation.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Winter Street at 7:45 a.m. found Samara Hutnick in medical distress. Hutnick, who was seven days old, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Chief Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy but the cause and manner of death are being withheld pending further investigation, officials said. No other information was immediately available.

