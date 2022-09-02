MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities announced they have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that left a 75-year-old man dead by a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Raymond Moore, 40, of Forest, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder after allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife.

Police in Manchester were originally called to Nutt Pond around 10:30 a.m. on Friday after a 911 call was made for a man spotted along a trail near the pond’s edge.

Officers arrived to find the 75-year-old victim, who was declared dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin are contacted, per the AG’s office.

Moore, who does not have a current address, according to a press release from the office, is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court next Tuesday on Sept. 6.

While authorities have said no threat is posed to the public, the AG’s office still asks that anyone with information on the stabbing contact the Manchester Police Detective Division at (603) 668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)