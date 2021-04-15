NH officials urge residents to keep an eye on pets after dog attacked by rabid raccoon

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire are urging residents to keep an eye on their pets after a dog was attacked by a rabid raccoon earlier this week.

Animal control was called to a home on Holton Circle in Londonderry on Tuesday after a pet dog got into a fight with a raccoon, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

The raccoon in question was tracked down, euthanized, and sent off for testing in Concord because officials say the animal displayed signs of rabies.

Test results confirmed that the raccoon was indeed rabid.

“Please remember to keep an eye on your pets while they are in your yard and especially if you are walking them out in public,” officials said in a news release.

Area pet owners are also being urged to attend a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic in Hudson on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

