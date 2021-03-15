NH officials urge testing after multiple COVID-19 cases linked to wrestling tournament

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) -

State officials in New Hampshire are urging people who participated in or attended a wrestling tournament in Hampton earlier in the month to get tested for the coronavirus after multiple positive cases have been linked to the event.

State health officials said the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament, held at the RIM Sports Complex in Hampton on March 6, has been linked to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19, saying potential exposure took place between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone who participated in or attended the tournament during those times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing, officials said. The state is also overseeing contact tracing of people who attended the tournament.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)