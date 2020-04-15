NH parents open ‘exclusive club’ in home to celebrate daughter’s 21st birthday

New Hampshire parents going the extra mile to give their daughter a 21st birthday celebration she will never forget despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ally Statezni will always remember the day she turned 21 because she spent it at a new, very exclusive, club no one has ever heard of before — Club Quarantine.

Before the coronavirus, Ally had other plans for celebrating her big day.

“I wanted to go to the bars and the clubs,” she said. “Do the whole nine yards!”

But, with big gatherings out of the question, Ally traveled from her home near Plymouth State University to her parent’s house for what she thought would be a quiet birthday dinner.

“I realized it was weird right when I pulled up and I saw my mom standing outside the door,” she explained.

With mom working the door and checking ID’s Ally was admitted into the “club”, which was actually just her kitchen, for her first legal drink.

Inside, she found the house decked out for a party with dad behind the bar, pouring the drinks.

“He called himself Smitty and that was the bartender’s name and he gave me my first legal shot,” Ally said.

Her mom is a nurse and dad is a police officer so she said it was nice for them to get to relax for the night as well.

“They definitely deserve it. They both have been working so much harder even just since this all has started,” she said.

Mostly, she is grateful to them for giving her a night she will never forget.

