NH pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday night in Londonderry, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident about 5:30 p.m. to the area of 208 High Range Road found a 38-year-old male from Epsom, N.H.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was a 31-year-old female from Londonderry who remained on scene and was cooperative with officers, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

