MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A drug recovery program that’s ending in Manchester fire stations is being picked up by the statewide Doorway network of recovery services, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.

The Doorway of Greater Manchester is now available 24 hours by calling 2-1-1 and is offering recovery services to coincide with the closing of the Manchester Safe Station program.

“I would like to thank the Manchester Fire Department for their tireless service these last few years,” Sununu said in a statement.

“We have worked productively with local officials and we all share the goal of streamlining services, finding efficiencies, and creating a better service for those in need,” he said. “Our Doorways have served a tremendous purpose and have provided an excellent service, and we are building out a system that goes beyond the scope of Safe Station.”

Safe Station was founded by Manchester firefighters in 2016 in response to the community’s opioid epidemic. People could go to any Manchester fire station for screening and handoff to services. The Manchester Fire Department will continue to provide mobile, field-based substance use disorder outreach services.

The Doorway program is a network of nine locations across the state that provides one-stop access to substance use services.

