NH Police: 1 dead in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a crash between a car and motorcycle left one man dead.

Hudson police say 57-year-old Richard McLaughlin died in a Saturday evening crash at the intersection of Route 111 and Clement Road in Hudson. Police say the driver of a 2004 Toyota Corolla made a left onto Route 111 when McLaughlin’s Harley Davidson motorcycle entered the intersection.

The two vehicles collided and careened into the westbound lane of Route 111.

McLaughlin succumbed to his injuries and responding medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene. He was wearing a helmet, and was the only occupant of his motorcycle.

Police say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Hudson Police are seeking information from witnesses to the crash.

