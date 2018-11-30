NH police: 6 arrested in massive Nashua drug bust

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A drug operation in Nashua, New Hampshire led to six arrests Thursday according to police.

Detectives investigating the illegal distribution of drugs in Nashua arrested six people on a slew of charges, according to a release issued by police.

Demetrius Dalesio, 53, and Colleen Franzen, 37 are facing felony charges for the sale of crack cocaine.

Franzen is also facing charges for dealing heroin along with 55-year-old Michael Gulliver.

Robert Ayles, 36, is also facing felony charges for possession of both heroin and methamphetamine.

Cody Taylor, 24, and 31-year-old Jeffery Colon were both placed under arrest for possession of heroin and cocaine respectively.

Ayles and Dalesio are facing enhanced penalties, police say, due to prior drug convictions.

Ayles refused bail and is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Dalesio, Franzen, Gulliver, Taylor and Colon were all released on personal recognizance and are expected to face a judge on December 13.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s narcotics intelligence division, problem oriented policing unit, traffic enforcement unit, and the Hudson Police Department assisted.

