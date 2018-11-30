NH police: 6 arrested in Nashua drug bust

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A drug operation in Nashua, New Hampshire led to six arrests Thursday, officials said.

Detectives investigating the illegal distribution of drugs in the Granite State city arrested six people on a variety of drug charges, according to Nashua police.

Demetrius Dalesio, 53, and Colleen Franzen, 37, are facing felony charges for the sale of crack cocaine; Franzen and 55-year-old Michael Gulliver were charged with selling heroin; Robert Ayles, 36, is charged with possessing both heroin and methamphetamine; and Cody Taylor, 24, and 31-year-old Jeffery Colon were both placed under arrest for possession of heroin and cocaine.

Ayles refused bail and is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Dalesio, Franzen, Gulliver, Taylor, and Colon were all released on personal recognizance and are expected to face a judge on Dec. 13.

