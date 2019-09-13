NH police: Allegations of sexual assault based on Snapchat post unfounded

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire ended their investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Pinkerton Academy.

Derry police said a Snapchat was sent around the student body claiming that 12 female students had been sexually assaulted by a male student but, following days of investigation, officers determined that no crime had been committed.

No students came forward to report any incidents of sexual assault.

Officers issued a release that encouraged a “See something, say something,” mindset.

“The public are often the eyes and ears for law enforcement. The prompt reporting of their observations directly to police, and as in this case school staff, helps keep our community safe.”

Hundreds of students walked out of their classrooms around 8 a.m. in response to these allegations.

“We understand that issues of sexual assault elicit strong emotions, and we seek to support our students as they navigate these feelings,” Pinkerton Academy officials wrote in a statement. “Moving forward, we will continue to encourage honest dialogue with our student body about sexual assault.”

