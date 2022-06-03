NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Four idividuals were arrested as part of Operation Granite Shield for what officials called “various drug crimes, crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to drug activity and other criminal offenses,” according to Nashua, New Hampshire police.

John Oriol, Justin Widtfeldt and Raymond Brown of Nashua, and Jennifer Hills of Pepperell, Massachusetts were arrested as part of a coordinated round-up undertaken by the Nashua and Hudson Police Departments.

Widtfeldt faces the most serious charges after being arrested for possession of a controlled drug (heroin/fentanyl) and possessing to deal, according to Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke.

Hills faces 15 counts of forgery while Oriol and Brown face charges of criminal mischief and an electronic bench warrant respectively.

