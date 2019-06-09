NH police arrest 7 motorcyclists clocked going 125 mph on Route 101

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police arrested seven motorcyclists from Massachusetts that they say were clocked at more than 125 mph while riding dangerously as a group on Sunday.

A member of the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit was monitoring traffic on Route 101 eastbound from an aircraft when he spotted a group of motorcyclists riding through Raymond at a high rate of speed, according to state police.

Two of the motorcycles involved had passengers on them.

The seven motorcyclists were stopped at Exit 4 and placed under arrest on a charge of reckless operation.

They were identified as Emoni Vincente, 24, of Quincy; Anthony Walsh, 26, of Dedham; Orlando Rosario, 31, of Worcester; Sean Burr, 25, of Quincy; Dallas Rogers, 36, of Marlborough; James Vo, 30, of Braintree; and Phi Tran, 30, of Dorchester.

All seven will be arraigned Oct. 16 in the Candia Circuit Court.

