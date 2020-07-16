Top row left to right: Hart, No Aimat, Clifford, Famolare Gray; Bottom row left to right: Correa, Bernasconi, Banks, Tango

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Eight people were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the large number of reported cases regarding child exploitation on the internet during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

Nashua, New Hampshire police executed eight search warrants during the month of June related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images in the city.

The investigation led to the arrests of the following people:

Robert Tango, 36, of Nashua, N.H. was charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, Class B felony. Tango was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Michael Banks, 42, of East Hampstead, N.H., was with one count of possession of child sexual abuse image, Class B felony. Banks was held by New Hampshire Probation and Parole and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on July 16.

Juan Correa, 31, of Watertown, Mass., was charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse image, Class B felony. Correa was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Glen Hart, 33, of Nashua, N.H., was charged with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, Class B felony. Hart was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Justin Famolare Gray, 21, of Nashua, N.H., was charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, Class B felony. Famolare Gray was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Mohammad No Aimat, 22, of Nashua, N.H., was charged with one count of distribution of child sexual abuse image, Class B felony. No Aimat was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Dakota Clifford, 26, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with four counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images, special felonies. Clifford was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Keith Bernasconi, 39, of Nashua, N.H., was and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and lewdness, Class B felony. Bernasconi was communicating online with a person he believed to be a minor and sent two images which were sexual in nature, police said. Bernasconi was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Aug. 20.

Anyone with information regarding these cases or would like to anonymously report cases of child exploitation is asked to call the Nashua Police Department crime line at (603) 589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)