NH police arrest man suspected in 2 stabbings in last 30 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A homeless man who police say stabbed two people in the last 30 days was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Jonathan Vargas, 31, was arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 320 Union St. on Aug. 19 found a 27-year-old man on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to the neck, police said.

On Sept. 12, police say officers on patrol in the area of 385 Union St. were flagged down by another 27-year-old man who said he had just been stabbed in the back.

Both victims were treated at an area hospital.

Investigators were able to identify Vargas as a suspect in both attacks after speaking with multiple witnesses.

Police say additional charges could be filed against Vargas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)