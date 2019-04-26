NH police arrest man wanted in connection with Laconia murder

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a Laconia murder was arrested Friday, officials say.

Hassan Sapry, 21, of Laconia, was charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, of Laconia, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Guzman was found dead in his Laconia home last Friday.

An autopsy revealed that he died from blunt- and sharp-force injury to his head, according to authorities.

Sapry will be arraigned Monday in Belknap County Superior Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

