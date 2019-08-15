NH police ask Claremont residents to shelter in place due to ‘ongoing incident’

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are asking residents in the town of Claremont to shelter in place due to an “active ongoing incident,” authorities said.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Hanover, Barnes, and North streets.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

Due to an active ongoing incident in Claremont, #NH; #NHSP is asking the public to avoid the areas of Hanover Street, Barnes Street, and North Street. Please shelter in place unless told otherwise. #SafetyFirst #TroopC — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) August 15, 2019

