NH police ask for help identifying thieves who destroyed laundry machine, stole coin drawer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying a pair of thieves who were caught on video stealing a laundry machine’s coin drawer inside an apartment building in Manchester last month.

Officers responding to a report of a theft at an apartment building on Myrtle Street on Nov. 27 learned a man and woman had removed the top of a laundry machine, which included the coin drawer, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The suspects got away with about $40 in coins but caused about $1,000 in damage to the laundry machine, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

