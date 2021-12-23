DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Hudson, NH police are turning to the public for help in their search for a former Boston firefighter who was reported missing.

Terrance “Terry” Adams, 53, went missing some time between the 7th and 16th of December, according to a post on the Draut Police Department’s Facebook page.

He was last seen near Red’s Friendly Tavern on Route 11 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

