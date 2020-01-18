NH police ask for public’s help finding man wanted on domestic violence warrants

New Hampshire state police are asking for public help finding a man wanted on domestic violence charges, officials said.

Douglas C. Smith Jr., 31, of Croydon, New Hampshire, is wanted on two outstanding felony level domestic violence arrest warrants, state police said.

Smith is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked not to make contact with him but call police immediately.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to call state police at 603-223-8494.

