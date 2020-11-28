NH police ask for public’s help to find missing Nashua man

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New Hampshire man Saturday, officials said.

Police said Rafael Santana, 74, suffers from dementia and was last seen in the French Hill area on Nov. 24. Santana is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 140 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood over his head, dark pants and black sneakers.

Santana has family in Nashua and Lowell and is known to take long walks in the Main Street area in Nashua. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department immediately at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)