HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampton Falls, New Hampshire police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of trying to lure a child away with candy.

The girl was allegedly approached on Woodlawn Street by a person in a GMC truck with Massachusetts plates while on her way to school Tuesday. The driver of a Honda Accord, who police are also looking to identify, appeared to apologize to the child.

“That car pulled up and seemingly apologized for the behavior of the person in the truck,” said police Lieutenant Ryan Veno.

“I saw the vehicles out on the road as I was leaving to go to work but didn’t think anything of it,” said neighbor Greg Kouloheras.

Kouloheras said he thought they were part of a neighborhood work crew.

“It obviously makes me nervous, it’s a really quiet town,” he said. The vehicles were from out of state, Massachusetts license plates, I’m obviously concerned,” he said.

The child was able to run away to the nearby Lincoln Akerman school and told the principal what happened.

“The whole thing is suspicious to me,” Veno said. “Obviously a scary situation for a child to go through.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-926-4619.

