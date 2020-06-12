NH police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Mais Al Samaraee, 16, was last seen at her home on May 31 around 11 a.m., and according to police, she sent a Snapchat to her brother telling him she was running away and that she was safe.

Samaraee is believed to be wearing Nike Air Force sneakers and her phone was last active in the area of Medford and Revere, Mass.

She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches, and about 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Her family said they are concerned for her wellbeing.

