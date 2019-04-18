NH police asking public to check sheds, vehicles following 11-year-old boy’s disappearance

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are asking the public to check their sheds, outside structures, and vehicles as they investigate the disappearance of an 11-year-old Berlin boy.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play in Korey Darling’s sudden disappearance, according to the Berlin Police Department.

Darling is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and about 70 pounds. Police say his head is shaved.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a green stripe, a black long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants with an orange stripe down the side, and sneakers.

Police are urging anyone with security cameras in the area of Hillside Avenue, Winter Street, and Prospect Street to contact them immediately.

Residents should expect an increased police presence in the city until Darling is found.

Anyone with information on Darling’s whereabouts is asked to call the Berlin Police Department at 603-752-3131.

