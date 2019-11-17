NH police call for shelter in place after ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect flees from officers

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, NH police are asking residents near Sullivan Road and Route 111 to shelter in place after an armed and dangerous man fled from officers Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a domestic violence restraining order violation on Greenfield Drive at 2 p.m. were told that Michael Pellerin, 45, had forced his way inside the house despite the restraining order, police said.

The victim said she called police after finding Pellerin in the house and her firearm missing. Pellerin’s restraining order prohibits him from possessing firearms.

When officers arrived, Pelelrin ran into the woods and then to another wooded area between Sullivan Road, Route 111 and Paget Road, police said. Officers ordered a shelter in place and searched the area but concluded Pellerin escaped.

Police said Pellerin is not believed to be in Hudson but may still be on foot. Pellerin is considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.

