NH police chief ‘very concerned’ after 10 shootings in 30 days leave 2 people dead, injure 4 others

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police chief is “very concerned” about the safety of his city as his department investigates 10 shootings in the last 30 days that have left two people dead and four others injured.

“I’m very concerned with the uptick in shootings in the city,” Machester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a news release. “Our officers are out there every day working to keep our community safe, the senseless shootings and reckless behavior of those involved is nothing more than a complete disregard for our citizens.”

Manchester has reported three homicides, compared to four during the same time period last year. There were six throughout all of 2019.

Police say there have been three shootings in the last 4 days and several reports of gunfire heard in different parts of the city.

In many cases, those involved in the incidents have been “less than cooperative,” making it extremely difficult for investigators to identify suspects, according to Capano.

“The refusal to give investigators pertinent information makes it nearly impossible to solve these cases,” Capano said. “It ultimately allows those responsible to continue with their reckless behavior. As a community, we have to come together and work collaboratively to prevent these shootings from continuing.”

Anyone with information on a recent shooting is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department.

