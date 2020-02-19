NH police chief walks home in skivvies after selectmen vote to dissolve department

CROYDON, N.H. (WHDH) - The chief of a one-man police department in a small New Hampshire town reportedly walked home in his skivvies on Tuesday after the board of selectmen voted to dissolve his position.

Croydon Police Chief Richard Lee told the Union Leader that he started walking home during a snowstorm wearing only his underwear, a hat, and boots because the board ordered him to surrender his cruiser and uniform.

“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately. I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle,” Lee told the newspaper. “I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered.”

Fortunately, someone notified Lee’s wife and she picked him after a nearly mile-long stroll in the stormy weather.

Lee, who also serves as prosecutor in the town of 700 residents, says he complied with all of the board’s requests but he reportedly refused to allow them access to evidence and police records.

The newspaper reached out to the board on Wednesday but the three members did not respond to requests for comment.

Lee is discussing the situation with his attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)