NH police confiscate dozens of pot plants, leave sign for owners

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A police department in New Hampshire confiscated 25 marijuana plants and left behind a sign for the owners encouraging them to pick them up at the police station.

Marlborough police posted photos Wednesday of the confiscated plants as well as the sign, which read, “Sorry about your luck. Plants may be claimed, in person, at the Marlborough Police Department. Please bring your photo ID.”

Police noted that possessing small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized, but “this doesn’t mean you can grow 25 marijuana plants on someone else’s property.”

You can see the post below:

