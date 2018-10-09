NH police: Couple wanted for spending more than $13K using stolen credit cards

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in identifying a couple who they say used stolen credit cards to rack up charges totaling more than $13,000.

The duo removed the credit cards from a woman’s purse while at a Panera restaurant in Bedford on Aug. 22 before charging $7,800 to an American Express card at an Apple Store and $5,400 to a Visa card at a Best Buy in the Mall of New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Surveillance video inside the two stores captured images of a man dressed in black and a woman with blonde hair, blue jeans and a gray sweater.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to contact the Manchester Police Detective Unit at 603-792-5508.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)