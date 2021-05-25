NH police department has arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police department has an active arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson on assault charges, officials said.

The Gilford Police Department issued the warrant for Brian Warner, whose stage name is Marilyn Manson, for two counts of simple assault. The department said the assaults involved a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in 2019.

The department did not say when the warrant was initially issued but said in a Facebook post that Manson and his attorneys were aware of the warrant but have not answered the charges.

